WITHERED Announce Live Concert Stream For December 18

Tortured blackened death metal outfit Withered has announced a virtual concert stream! The online show will take place on Friday, December 18 at 8:00 PM EST in support of Atlanta music venue The Earl, which is raising funds to help keep the doors open during these troubling times. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lineup:

Beau Brandon: drums

Colin Marston: bass

Ethan McCarthy: guitar, vocals

Mike Thompson: guitar, vocals