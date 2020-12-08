WITHERED Announce Live Concert Stream For December 18
December 8, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Tortured blackened death metal outfit Withered has announced a virtual concert stream! The online show will take place on Friday, December 18 at 8:00 PM EST in support of Atlanta music venue The Earl, which is raising funds to help keep the doors open during these troubling times. Tickets can be purchased here.
Lineup:
Beau Brandon: drums
Colin Marston: bass
Ethan McCarthy: guitar, vocals
Mike Thompson: guitar, vocals