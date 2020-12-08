WITHERED Announce Live Concert Stream For December 18

December 8, 2020, 27 minutes ago

news black death withered

WITHERED Announce Live Concert Stream For December 18

Tortured blackened death metal outfit Withered has announced a virtual concert stream! The online show will take place on Friday, December 18 at 8:00 PM EST in support of Atlanta music venue The Earl, which is raising funds to help keep the doors open during these troubling times. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lineup:
Beau Brandon: drums
Colin Marston: bass
Ethan McCarthy: guitar, vocals
Mike Thompson: guitar, vocals



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews