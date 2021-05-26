WITHERED Announce Verloten Album Release Show

Tortured blackened death metal machine Withered have announced their triumphant return to the stage. On August 6, the band will be performing an album release show to support their upcoming record, Verloren, at The Earl in their hometown of Atlanta, GA. Tickets on sale at FreshTix.com.

Withered recently premiered their brand new single, "Casting In Wait”. The track is taken from the band's upcoming full-length, Verloten, which is due on June 25 through Season Of Mist Underground Activists. Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Speaking of the song, the band comments, "Humanity’s obsession with glorifying the ego beyond death through legacy is one of the biggest exercises in futility. It’s perhaps the most elegant and noble way to waste one’s existence here. No matter the effort put forth, the earth will rise in tide, open up in darkness, and puke ash into the atmosphere erasing all traces. There is nothing immortal except what we all become. Worm shit that fuels earth’s inevitable return to harmony & humility.”

Tracklisting:

“By Tooth In Tongue”

“The Predation”

“Dissolve”

“Casting In Wait”

“Passing Through…”

“…The Long Hurt”

“Verloren”

“From Ashen Shores”

“Casting In Wait” lyric video: