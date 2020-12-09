WITHERFALL Debut "Another Face" Lyric Video; Curse Of Autumn Album Available For Pre-Order

Treat yourself to another dose of dark melodic metal with a brand new song and lyric video from L.A.’s Witherfall by checking out “Another Face” below.

The band comments: “As with most Witherfall songs ‘Another Face’ was written with just an acoustic guitar, pen & paper and copious amounts of red wine. However, once in the studio the track really came to life. Some of the best memories from the recording sessions were working out the outro of the song after the solo. Between guitar and vocal harmonies and subtle harmonic shifts the ending is such a highlight of the record. Jon Schaffer and Jim Morris really brought a lot of energy to these sessions. For everyone involved it was a highly creative time. This track is a great testament to what can happen when everyone on a production team gets to shine a little light on a song.”

“Another Face” is the third single taken from Curse Of Autumn, the upcoming album from Witherfall that is scheduled for a worldwide street date on March 5, with the US vinyl being available April 2.

Apart from the digital album, the following formats are available, please note that the luxurious Gatefold 2LP is coming with a poster and etching on Side D:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Gatefold black 2LP for all accounts

- 200x Gatefold Autumn Amber (transp. orange Vinyl) 2LP via CM Distro Wholesale and Onlineshop

- 200x Gatefold Ghost White (creamy white Vinyl) 2LP via EMP and Nuclear Blast

The US is carrying the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Gatefold Fall Forest Green (translucent forest green Vinyl) 2LP for all accounts

- 200x Gatefold Tempest Frost (coke bottle clear Vinyl) 2LP via Revolver Magazine

- 200x Gatefold River Orchid Bloom (orchid Vinyl) via the CM US Onlineshop

Click here for multiple options.

Via the band’s official store were you can secure:

- 300x Gatefold Last Scar Blood Red (deep blood red Vinyl) 2LP

What could possibly be a better time of the year to dive headfirst into dark melodic metal? While the shadows of winter are creeping up upon us and the nights get longer it is the perfect time for Curse Of Autumn to unfold.

Curse Of Autumn was produced by Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards) for Ravencraft Productions, Joseph Michael (vocals, keyboards, also in Sanctuary) and Jake Dreyer (guitar, also in Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards). For the recording and mix they teamed up with Jim Morris (Savatage, Iced Earth, Kamelot, Death) while Tom Morris took over mastering duties.

The album art is once again another hand painted masterpiece by the legendary Kristian Wåhlin, the fourth painting in the Witherfall series.

Don’t miss the cinematic video for “As I Lie Awake”. The clip was directed by Zev Deans (Ghost, Behemoth, Chelsea Wolfe, St. Vincent).

Witherfall are:

Joseph Michael - Vocals/Keyboards (also in Sanctuary)

Jake Dreyer - Acoustic and Electric Guitars (also in Iced Earth/Demons And Wizards)

Anthony Crawford - Bass (Chon, Shalmor, Allan Holdsworth, Justin Timberlake, Kirk Whalum)

Marco Minnemann - Drums (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steven Wilson, Tony Levin, Jordan Rudess, Necrophagist)

Alex Nasla - Live Keyboards

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)