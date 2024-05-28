WITHIN DESTRUCTION Shares “ANIMETAL” Single

Aggressive metal band Within Destruction has dropped their new single "ANIMETAL".

Building on the melodic foundations laid on their 2022 album Lotus, "ANIMETAL" marks yet another evolutionary step for Within Destruction. Integrating intricate soaring melodies with their trademark heavy riffs and breakdowns, the new track showcases a maturation in their sound. With "ANIMETAL," Within Destruction explores new thematic territories inspired by anime's vibrant and dynamic world, adding a fresh and unique dimension to their music. This latest release signifies the band's ongoing growth and commitment to pushing the boundaries of the deathcore genre, promising even more innovative and captivating music in the future.

By teaming up with Crunchyroll for the “ANIMETAL” music video premiere, the streaming video provider which is already the ultimate destination for watching anime series and movies, continues seamlessly integrating music and anime. Providing a global stage for anime-inspired bands such as Within Destruction to amplify their reach and introduce their music to millions of dedicated anime fans worldwide.

Additionally, the band is joining The Summer Slaughter tour this summer.