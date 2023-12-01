WITHIN DESTRUCTION Surprise Release Mini-Album Rebirth

After a highlight filled 2023 which saw them tour the world in support of their breakthrough album Lotus, Within Destruction have one last treat for their fans - a return to their slam and deathcore roots with the mini-album Rebirth.

Available to stream everywhere now, with limited edition merch and digipack CD version available for preorder at sadboikroo.com.

Showcasing a sound made popular on the band’s 2018 release Deathwish and 2016’s Void, the mini-album also features guest appearances by David Simonich of Signs of the Swarm on the song “Fallen Omen” and Alan Grnja of Distant on the title track “Rebirth”.

“We had free time to do sort of a pet project for ourselves with no set deadlines or goals. We were basically just having fun with this release,” stated drummer Luka Vezzosi on the surprise mini-album release. Adding, “There’s only a handful of deathcore bands that are doing something unique at the moment and we felt like it's the perfect timing for our return to show everyone we still got it.”

Guitarist Howard Fang explained of the writing process, “The main focus was on bringing back an era of the band that was raw, aggressive, and in your face. The Void and Deathwish eras were a significant chapter in the band’s history and we wanted to do a throwback with a new perspective and approach.” Adding, “We drew heavily from our influences and wrote the mini album with the intent of bringing the OG slamcore excitement and heaviness.”

Drawing inspiration from the popular video game Elden Ring, each track on the 6-song mini album is an interpretation of the game’s antagonist boss characters. Vocalist Rok Pristov explained, “I was fascinated by the game’s atmosphere, character, design and the incredible depths of its storytelling.”

Tracklisting:

“Demigod”

“Ethereal Wrath”

“Queen Of The Moon”

“Fallen Omen” (feat. Signs Of The Swarm’s David Simonich)

“Tarnished”

“Rebirth” (feat. Distant’s Alan Grnja)

(Photo – Matic Kutin)