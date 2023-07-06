WITHIN TEMPTATION Release 2023 Download Festival Recap Video

Symphonic metal band, Within Temptation, have released a recap from their appearance at the 2023 edition of the UK's Download festival.

Says the band: "The UK is always a special place for us: we have so many friends and fans living there. This year we, yet again, had an amazing time at the festival. Check out the recap!"

Within Temptation recently released their new single, "Wireless". Check out the official visualizer below. The single is available here.