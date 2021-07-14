WITHIN TEMPTATION Release Official Music Video For New Single "Shed My Skin" Feat. Annisokay

Within Temptation's new single, "Shed My Skin" (feat. Annisokay), is out now and available here. An official video for the song can be seen below:

Within Temptation recently issued the following update:

"You all know we are absolute heroes in rescheduling dates and now we’ve reached a new milestone: our shortest postponement in our career so far! We’re working very hard on our VR-event, but as it’s something we’ve never done before – and definitely something you have never SEEN before, we sometimes experience hick-ups in the process that are completely new to us.

To create the best possible and spectacular experience for you, we’ve decided to postpone ‘The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality to July 15 and 16. It’s only one week and we know that it’ll be worth the short wait. We truly can't wait for you to see it."

- Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates.

- Not available on the new dates? No problem! You can re-watch the show for 48 hours after the start.

- Event merchandise will be sent shortly after the show.

Check out the trailer below and get your tickets at within-temptation.com.

(Photo - Set Vexy)