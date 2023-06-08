WOLF HOFFMANN Issues New ACCEPT Album Update - "MARK TORNILLO Is Coming To Nashville This Month For Some Intense Demoing Of The New Songs"; Video

Accept guitarist, Wolf Hoffmann, sat down for an exclusive interview with Cassius Morris Official discussing upcoming music from Accept, the possibility of a new solo album, and much more. Watch below:

Accept recently released an official live video for "Samson And Delilah", featured on the band's 2021 album, Too Mean To Die. The footage was filmed in Filderstadt, Germany during Accept's Too Mean To Die European Tour 2022.

Says Accept: "On our sell out Too Mean To Die European Tour, we were lucky enough to have a stunning guest artist. For a few shows, violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman joined us to perform a never heard version of 'Samson And Delilah' to a mesmerized audience! It’s now available to be seen by everyone on our YouTube Channel and will also be released on all music streaming platforms 2nd June! Enjoy Metalheads!"