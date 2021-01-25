WOLF, SORCERER, DESCEND, LUGNET - Stockholm’s Metal Alliance Joins Forces For “Stream Bloody Stream” Live Event

On Saturday, January 30 at 7:15 PM, CET, an alliance of Stockholm’s finest metal acts including heavy metal legends Wolf (pictured above), epic doom lords Sorcerer, progressive death metallers Descend and the tough, gritty 70’s sound hardrockers Lugnet, will join forces during an almost 5-hour live stream called “Stream Bloody Stream”. Each band will perform a 45-minute live set from a professional stage setting in Stockholm’s famous Popskolan. The show, as well as tickets, available here.

During the change-overs, host Henrik ‘Henke’ Brannerydh - known from the Swedish podcast “Rockpodden” - will take the audience for a backstage experience and in-depth interviews with the bands.

Wolf comments: “With the pandemic putting an unimaginable halt to concerts and festivals and the realization that live music for obvious reasons cannot be brought to performing venues anytime soon, an alliance of Stockholm’s metal alliance has united to begin 2021 with a message of faith and solidarity!”

Running order (headliner on top):

Wolf

Sorcerer

Descend

Lugnet

Timing for the live stream:

CET - 7:15 PM

UK - 6:15 PM

Moscow - 9:15 PM

New York 1:15 PM

Los Angeles 10:15 AM

Tokyo 3:15 AM (January 31st)

Melbourne 5:15 AM (January 31st)

Wolf are currently busy writing new material for their upcoming album, which is scheduled for late 2021. This will be their follow-up Feeding The Machine, which was released in March 2020.

(Photo - Theres Bjork / stephansdotter.com)