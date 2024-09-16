WOLFBRIGADE Drops "Ways To Die" Music Video

Swedish hardcore punk icons, Wolfbrigade, have unleashed a video for "Ways To Die". The punishing new track comes by way of the band's Life Knife Death full-length, out now on Metal Blade Records.

Comments the band, "This is a little gem about the human creativity when it comes to ways of punishing and killing each other in the most terrible ways. Take the sadistic practice of 'rat torture' for instance, involving strapping a bucket full of rats to a victim's naked torso. The bucket is then heated from the outside. The rodents chew their way into the very bowels of the victim in an attempt to escape the heat. All the way through the doomed person's flesh, and any organs it happens to encounter on its way to freedom. No living being is meant to be caged."

The video for the track was directed by MeANkind with director of photography and editor Jacob Frössén.

Forged in 1995 in the small Swedish city of Mariestad by key players from Sweden's legendary hardcore scene, Wolfbrigade - previously known as Wolfpack until 1999 - stands among Scandinavia's most respected, influential, and reliable purveyors of real-world brute-force tumult.

On Life Knife Death, thirty years of skill are honed to a fine edge and dispatched with greater style and intensity than ever before. Most immediately, there's the sheer velocity and barely controlled rage pumping through dynamic d-beaten blood-shakers like “Ways To Die“ and “Your God Is A Corpse,” the furious attack assisted to heart-fluttering greatness by a newly loosened sense of raucous spontaneity.

Life Knife Death can be ordered here.

Life Knife Death tracklisting:

"Ways to Die"

"Disarm or Be Destroyed"

"Life Knife Death"

"A Day in the Life of an Arse"

"Unruled and Unnamed"

"Skinchanger"

"Your God Is a Corpse"

"Nail Bomb"

"Cyanide Messiah"

"Mayhem Mongrel"

"Sea of Rust"

"Age of Skull Fuckery"

"Life Knife Death":

"Disarm Or Be Destroyed":

Wolfbrigade is:

Micke Dahl - vocals

Erik Norberg - guitar

Jocke Rydbjer - guitar

Johan Erkenvåg - bass

Tommy Storback - drums

(Photo - Therese Öhrvall)