WOLFCHANT Release Animated Video For New Single "70000 Tons Of Metal"

Southern German pagan metal band Wolfchant release their brand new song "70000 Tons Of Metal", which is an tribute to the well known 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise taking place each year in the Caribbean Sea.

Since 2003, Wolfchant has successfully set out to prove that the proverbial "metal hammer" does not only hang in Scandinavia. Extreme Metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs followed by epic parts and aggressive screams paired with choral singing are what awaits the listener.

After signing a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label Reaper Entertainment Europe earlier this year, Wolfchant now give a first sign of live releasing the new metal hymn for 70000 Tons Of Metal!

The full animated video clip was done by students in the Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media) program at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. They spent the last 13 weeks working on the video, resulting in a hilariously funny animated short. Producers Aaron McLoughlin and Simon Norton spent around 3000 working hours with their team to create the video.

The band states: "After 4 years without any new music from Wolfchant we present you our first new song today. We've dedicated a song to our friends and fellow Sailors of 70000 Tons Of Metal . We wish you a lot of fun with the song '70000 Tons Of Metal' and the crazy new cartoon video"

Aaron McLoughlin adds: "The RMIT animation students put in an outstanding effort on this video under strict COVID-19 lockdown in Australia. Powered by Wolfchant’s mighty seafaring festive anthem, each artist worked remotely from home and synchronised online under Simon Norton’s amazing e-supervision to produce the ultimate whale-belly party welcoming the new year!"

In cooperation with Flori Milz (Reaper Entertainment) and Aaron McLoughlin (RMIT), the University created a lot animated videos in the last years, for bands like Alestorm, Pain, Children Of Bodom, Korpiklaani, Tankard and many more.

Wolfchant recently the recordings of their new studio album which will be released in spring of 2021.