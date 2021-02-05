WOLFCHANT Release “Komet” Video

Four years after their Bloodwinter epic, German pagan metallers Wolfchant return with new energy and nine hotly forged irons. Their seventh studio album, Omega : Bestia, is to be released on April 9 via Reaper Entertainment.

First digital single and video for “Komet” is streaming below.

The band states: "We are very happy to finally release ‘Komet’, the first song of our seventh studio album OMEGA : BESTIA. We have been working on OMEGA : BESTIA for the last two years and ‘Komet’ is not only a critical song about greed and power, two characteristics that can drive people to new cruelties again and again, but also an epic and powerful song which shows a good insight into the new album. With Mirko Witzki from Witzki Media we found the perfect partner to create the video for ‘Komet’ exactly according to our ideas. We wish you a lot of fun listening and watching!"

On the new album the popular mixture of extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs and epic parts as well as the aggressive screams and the choral vocals were retained and expanded with a lot of flair by several nuances.

Album art by Peter Salai:

Tracklisting:

“Omega : Bestia”

“Komet”

“Into Eternal Darkness”

“Im Zeichen des Tiers”

“Der Geist und die Dunkelheit”

“Bestie”

“Jäger der Nacht”

“Out In The Dark”

“The Flame”

"Komet" video:

The album will be available on 2CD Digibook, CD Jewelcase, Vinyl and as a limited deluxe boxset. The pre-order starts today, February 5, with the release of the first digital single, "Komet". You can pre-save the single here.

Wolfchant are:

Lokhi - Vocals

Nortwin - Vocals

Skaahl - Guitar

Seehb - Guitar

Ghust - Drums