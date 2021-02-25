WOLFCHANT Release Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Omega : Bestia Album

Four years after their Bloodwinter epic, German pagan metallers Wolfchant return with new energy and nine hotly forged irons. Their seventh studio album, Omega : Bestia, is to be released on April 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Today, the band presents the second trailer for the upcoming record and show and explain more about their studio and the recordings. Watch below:

On the new album the popular mixture of extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs and epic parts as well as the aggressive screams and the choral vocals were retained and expanded with a lot of flair by several nuances.

Album art by Peter Salai:

Tracklisting:

“Omega : Bestia”

“Komet”

“Into Eternal Darkness”

“Im Zeichen des Tiers”

“Der Geist und die Dunkelheit”

“Bestie”

“Jäger der Nacht”

“Out In The Dark”

“The Flame”

"Komet" video:

Wolfchant are:

Lokhi - Vocals

Nortwin - Vocals

Skaahl - Guitar

Seehb - Guitar

Ghust - Drums