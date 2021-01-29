WOLFCHANT To Release Omega : Bestia Album In April; Artwork Revealed

Four years after their Bloodwinter epic, German pagan metallers Wolfchant return with new energy and nine hotly forged irons. Their seventh studio album, Omega : Bestia, is to be released on April 9 via Reaper Entertainment.

On the new album the popular mixture of extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs and epic parts as well as the aggressive screams and the choral vocals were retained and expanded with a lot of flair by several nuances.

Today the band unveils the cover artwork for the record, once again designed by Peter Salai.

The band comments: "For the third time now Peter Salai has drawn a great cover for us. For our new record Omega : Bestia he once again managed to capture perfectly the epic and varied mood of this album!"

The album will be available on 2CD Digibook, CD Jewelcase, Vinyl and as a limited deluxe boxset. The pre-order starts on February 5 with the release of the first digital single, "Komet". You can pre-save the single here.

Wolfchant are:

Lokhi - Vocals

Nortwin - Vocals

Skaahl - Guitar

Seehb - Guitar

Ghust - Drums