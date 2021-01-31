WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Confirms MAMMOTH WVH Live Debut Performance On Jimmy Kimmel Live! In February

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced that his solo band, Mammoth WVH, will make their live debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 11th. Check local listings for broadcast time in your area.

Mammoth WVH hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with their single, “Distance”. The song also hit the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #9 and #1 and #2 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

The emotional video for the song can be found below.

Mammoth WVH will play their first official show at the 2021 edition of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. The event will run from October 7th - 10th and Mammoth WVH will play on the evening of October 10th.

Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar / Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Ronnie Ficaro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums / Tremonti).

(Photo - Travis Shinn)