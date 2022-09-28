WOLFGANG VAN HALEN, GEDDY LEE & ALEX LIFESON, LARS ULRICH, DEF LEPPARD, JOAN JETT, SEBASTIAN BACH And Others Perform At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In Los Angeles; Video

A second tribute concert in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, took place last night (September 27) at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia.

The lineup for the concert included a stellar cast of musicians, and fan-filmed video of performances from Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Them Crooked Vultures, Taylor Momsen (with Dave Grohl, Matt Cameron, Pat Smear, Kim Thayil and Krist Novoselic), Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson (Rush), James Gang, Joan Jett, Def Leppard & Miley Cyrus, Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), P!nk, Nancy Wilson (Heart), and Brian May (Queen) can be viewed below:



