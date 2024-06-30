WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Joins MR. BUNGLE For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Loss Of Control" At Hellfest 2024 (Video)

This past Saturday, June 29th, Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen joined Mr. Bungle on stage at Hellfest in Clisson, France to perform a cover of Van Halen's "Loss Of Control". Video of this special appearance can be enjoyed below.

Mr. Bungle drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Grip Inc.) commented: "Mr Bungle European Vacation Tour couldn’t have ended on a higher note. Once again, Wolfgang Van Halen joined us on stage to perform the deep cut Van Halen classic Loss Control. On the same stage Andreas Kisser of Sepultura joined us to perform Territory. A very special thanks to my amazing bandmates Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Trevor Dunn, and the Malcolm Young of metal Scott Ian. The surprises were never ending. We would come up with an idea sometime in the afternoon. Discuss the idea, practice at soundcheck and perform it that evening.

Fearless genre dipping musicians!

Video by Mark Johnson"

A week earlier, on June 22nd, Mr. Bungle performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium. During the band's set, they were joined by Wolfgang Van Halen for a cover of Van Halen's "Loss Of Control". Check out fan-filmed video below.

Behold the official promo video for Van Halen's 1980 song "Loss Of Control", which was aired only outside of The United States, making it somewhat rare.