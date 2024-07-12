WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On His Dream Gig - "My Father And I Listened To Them All The Time; AC/DC Would Be That Crazy Dream, Like Holy Crap That'd Be Insane"
July 12, 2024, an hour ago
Ahead of Mammoth WVH's July 24 concert at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage in Northfield, OH, Wolfgang Van Halen spoke with Times Reporter.
During a nearly 20-minute phone interview, he spoke thoughtfully in a reserved, almost gentle tone about plans for a third album; what it's like to tour with legendary bands; why he opened up and shared his story in a new documentary; and his excitement over A Different Kind Of Truth returning to music streaming services.
The following excerpt touches on which rock band Wolfgang would love to tour with:
Q: Mammoth WVH has opened for Guns N' Roses and Metallica and will be touring with Creed later this year. So what's left?
Wolfgang Van Halen: "With the insane amount of people we've opened for, Foo Fighters was certainly one of the dream 'holy crap' moments. And the fact that is happening is ridiculous. I think one more band maybe I'd think of would probably be AC/DC. They've been a special band for me, and especially for me and my father. We listened to them all the time. AC/DC, I guess, would be that ... crazy dream, like holy crap. That'd be insane."
