WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Reveals Tracklisting For MAMMOTH WVH Debut Album

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed the track listing for the debut album from his solo band, Mammoth WVH. The album is expected this spring via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Tracklisting:

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don't Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You'll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You're To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (bonus track)

Wolfgang and Mammoth WVH, will make their live debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 11. Check local listings for broadcast time in your area.

The band hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with their single, “Distance”. The song also hit the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #9 and #1 and #2 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts. The emotional video for the song can be found below.

Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar / Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Ronnie Ficaro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums / Tremonti).

(Photo - Travis Shinn)