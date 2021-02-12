WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH WVH Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video

Mammoth WVH made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Thursday, February 11). The band, comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen (guitars/vocals), Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garrett Whitlock (drums), performed “Distance”, Wolfgang’s tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. Watch the performance below:

The self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11 via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the chart-topping single “Distance” and the Howard Stern premiered track “You’re To Blame”. Both tracks will be available via all global digital streaming partners as well.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is. The current single “Distance” – the song written as a tribute to his father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen - is another side of Mammoth WVH and is currently #3 at US Active Rock Radio. The emotional video has been viewed nearly 4 million times on YouTube and can be seen below. The song was not originally intended to be on the debut album, but due to the overwhelming response, it has been added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang’s proceeds from “Distance” are being donated to Mr. Holland’s Opus.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)