WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says It Will Be "A Long Time" Before He Dips Into Late Father EDDIE VAN HALEN's Vault Of Unreleased Music - "I Humbly Ask The Van Halen Fan Base To Not Hold Their Breath On This, Because You'll Pass Out"

In an interview with The Oakland Press, late Van Halen guitar legend Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, was asked if he has started to go through his dad's tape vaults?

Says Wolfgang: "No, that's not gonna happen for a long time. I have no idea what's in there that would be worth releasing; To a certain extent my dad released all the good stuff. Even without the intention to release, I want to archive it properly and digitize it so everything is safe for years to come. It's going to be an incredibly difficult process and a very long process to do properly. I think when a very important musician passes you usually see right away the compilations of unreleased music that maybe should have stayed unreleased, and it just seems like a cash grab to take hold of the moment. I've always disagreed with that, so if we're ever gonna do anything with the vault I want to make sure we do it right and do something that dad would be OK with. So I humbly ask the Van Halen fan base to not hold their breath on this, because you'll pass out."

Nate D. Sanders Auctions has listed Lot #276: Eddie Van Halen Personally Designed, Stage Played & Signed Guitar.

A description: Eddie Van Halen personally designed (hand-striped) custom guitar, owned and played onstage by Eddie at the 16 February 2008 show in Jacksonville, Florida. Charvel guitar is signed by Eddie in silver marker, with the Jacksonville concert date also written by him as well as ''Van Halen '08''. In custom EVH (Eddie Van Halen) Charvel guitar case, and with COA signed by Eddie Van Halen showing serial number of 173, matching EVH plate on guitar. Near fine condition. A fantastic rock collectible personally designed, played and signed by one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

