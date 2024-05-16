WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Shares The Journey Of EVH Gear's New SA-126 Model (Video)

The very definition of innovation incarnate, the SA-126 is a hybrid between semi-hollow and solid body guitar: think chambered/center block solid body blended with a bolt-on neck, then kitted out with features most frequently associated with high performance guitar brands such as a slim neck, jumbo frets and higher output pickups.

The brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen, the instrument was created with versatility in mind, striking the perfect balance between pummeling rhythm tones and lightning- fast lead runs.

The SA-126, Wolfgang Van Halen’s signature guitar is the result of a 3-year collaborative development process between Wolfgang, Matt Bruck, and EVH's Masterbuilder Chip Ellis. With this release, Wolfgang and EVH® carry forward the more than 30-year brand legacy of innovation and top-quality standards into the future with a unique hybrid of classic and high-performance design and features. The end result is a guitar that is unique in its vision and tonal fingerprint.

“The SA-126 was born out of necessity for finding my own sound,” said Wolfgang Van Halen. “ I wanted to do my own thing and that’s how I gravitated towards semi-hollow bodies and how it became my core sound. The goal was to put together a guitar that didn’t exist yet, which merged the beauty and wonderful warm tones of a classic semi-hollow guitar but with the performance style and neck that EVH gear is known for.”

Crash-tested for over 2 years by Wolfgang on tour with his band Mammoth WVH, this hot rodded semi-hollow instrument projects a beautiful and detailed aesthetic while producing a super wide spectrum of tones from articulate cleans, to burning leads to brutal chugging chordal rhythms. It creates a new categorization for electric guitar and is characterized by its limitless nature.

Featuring a set of custom wound bridge and neck pickups - meticulously crafted exclusively by Fender’s resident and legendary pickup designer, Tim Shaw, in collaboration with the EVH® team - the development was exhaustive. What came from that attention to detail is the perfect, unique voicing the instrument needed to provide such a wide range of versatility and tones.

The SA-126 also features a Mahogany body with a basswood centerblock for tone, along with a capped maple top on solid finishes and quilt maple top on translucent finishes with 5-ply body binding. The mahogany neck features a 22-fret 12"- 16" compound Ebony fingerboard, jumbo frets and triple block inlays, providing a modern-classic feel that is both familiar and comfortable. Its 24 and three-quarters scale length adds to the overall playability. To facilitate easy adjustments on the fly, a spoke wheel truss rod adjustment is conveniently located at the butt end of the neck.

“Unveiling the SA-126 on this significant day is a testament to the future we're forging at EVH Gear,” said Jon Romanowski, VP Category Management, EVH® Gear. “I'm incredibly proud of Wolfgang and the team for their dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the brand's next chapter with innovation and artistry.”

SA-126 Special ($1,799.99 USD, £1,449.00 GBP, €1,649.00 EUR, $2,999.00 AUD, ¥319,000 JPY) Featuring a chambered Mahogany body, with a basswood Centerblock added for stability and tone. Capped with a maple top on solid finishes and flame maple top on translucent finishes w/ 5 ply body binding, this thing emits “TONE”. The neck is a 22 fret 12”-16” compound Ebony fingerboard with jumbo frets and triple block inlays on a graphite reinforced mahogany neck. With a scale length of 24 and three quarters, this feels like a modern - classic that is familiar and comfortable. Finally, a spoke wheel truss rod adjustment at the butt end of the neck for easy adjustments, on the fly. Introducing the EVH® SA-126 bridge and neck pickups created by Fender’s resident pickup designer Tim Shaw and the EVH® team, they can handle just about anything you feed them. From the elegant sound of cascading-glassy cleans to a heavy bath of Overdrive to “Burn” that will satisfy the most discerning “gainiac”. Three-way toggle at the upper horn to switch between bridge, bridge and neck, and neck pickups as well as two volumes and two tones to control each. Other features include a Harmonica bridge and stop bar tailpiece, oversized strap buttons, and keystone tuning pegs. The SA-126 is offered in Matte Army Drab and Stealth Black

- Chambered mahogany body with a basswood centerblock

- Bolt-on Mahogany neck with scarf joint, EVH® Modified “C” Neck Shape

- Ebony, 12”-16” Compound Radius 22 Jumbo fret fingerboard

- NEW EVH® SA-126 Humbucking Pickups (Bridge and Neck)

- SA-126 Hardshell case wrapped in Ivory vinyl with a blue crushed velvet interior

SA-126 Special, Quilted Maple ($1,899.99 USD, £1,499.00 GBP, €1,699.00 EUR, $3,199.00 AUD, ¥341,000 JPY) Featuring a chambered Mahogany body, with a basswood Centerblock added for stability and tone. Capped with a quilt maple top w/ 5 ply body binding, this thing emits “TONE”. The neck is a 22 fret 12”-16” compound Ebony fingerboard with jumbo frets and triple block inlays on a graphite reinforced mahogany neck. With a scale length of 24 and three quarters, this feels like a modern - classic that is familiar and comfortable. Finally, a spoke wheel truss rod adjustment at the butt end of the neck for easy adjustments, on the fly. Introducing the EVH® SA-126 bridge and neck pickups created by Fender’s resident pickup designer Tim Shaw and the EVH® team, they can handle just about anything you feed them. From the elegant sound of cascading-glassy cleans to a heavy bath of Overdrive to “Burn” that will satisfy the most discerning “gainiac”. Three-way toggle at the upper horn to switch between bridge, bridge and neck, and neck pickups as well as two volumes and two tones to control each. Other features include a Harmonica bridge and stop bar tailpiece, oversized strap buttons, and keystone tuning pegs. The SA-126 Quilted Maple is offered in Transparent Purple and Tobacco Sunburst.

- Chambered mahogany body with a basswood centerblock

- Bolt-on Mahogany neck with scarf joint, EVH® Modified “C” Neck Shape

- Ebony, 12”-16” Compound Radius 22 Jumbo fret fingerboard

- NEW EVH® SA-126 Humbucking Pickups (Bridge and Neck)

- SA-126 Hardshell case wrapped in Ivory vinyl with a blue crushed velvet interior

