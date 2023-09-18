WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Talks Mental Health - "I Don't Know If I'll Ever Be 100 Percent Confident In Anything"

Audacy’s mental health initiative, “I’m Listening,” will continue to deliver engaging conversations to listeners nationwide through its annual broadcast special, which returns Wednesday, September 20. In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the broadcast will bring together artists, athletes, medical experts and others to highlight why talking about mental health is important and discuss how they manage their own mental health. Listeners can call in live to share their inspiring stories and learn about valuable resources available to them.

Carson Daly, radio personality and co-host of NBC’s “TODAY” and “The Voice,” will return to host this year’s special program. Daly will be joined alongside Katie Neal, Audacy’s nationally syndicated Country host, and Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble (Dr. Alfiee), psychologist, author and scientist who founded the mental health nonprofit The AAKOMA Project.

“Talking about, and taking care of, mental health isn’t just a fad. It truly affects everyone, and a mantra we live by – Talk Saves Lives,” said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President of Programming, Audacy. “We started ‘I’m Listening’ to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, and while we’ve made great strides, there’s still work to be done. On the broadcast and through year-round audio capsules and digital content, our guests explore what they do to maintain their mental health. By sharing these stories, we hope our audience knows they are not alone, that vulnerability is okay, and that asking for help does not make one weak or a burden. We encourage everyone to join the conversation.”

“Audacy’s partnership has been invaluable, enabling us to reach millions of people with lifesaving mental health and suicide prevention education. With their leadership, the ‘I’m Listening’ platform and We Can Survive concert elevate a much-needed national conversation on mental health and connect those who may be struggling to resources,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO, AFSP. “We’re grateful to all of the incredible talent who help us raise funds to save lives and who remind us through the power of music and storytelling that we are not alone.”

Guests for this year’s broadcast include multi-platinum recording artist and actress Selena Gomez, singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, Latina musician and actress Anitta, Hip-Hop artist Chance the Rapper, Country duo Dan + Shay, superstar Ed Sheeran, New York Times bestselling author and “Happier” podcast host Gretchen Rubin, Audacy Launch artist Jelly Roll, actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, television host and singing sensation Kelly Clarkson, musician Lewis Capaldi, Rock band Paramore, former NFL player Richard Sherman, and R&B singer SZA. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christine Moutier, and Vice President of Health Equity and Engagement, Victor Armstrong, will also participate by providing mental health and suicide prevention expertise and resources for those who tune into the program.

Also included is Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), who reveals, "I get nervous all the time. I'm nervous when I have no reason to get nervous. I have really bad anxiety. When it comes to playing shows, I've found that now that I've been doing it so much, it starts to ease up. Usually, the first few shows of a tour is when it's the worst, and then you sort of get into a groove. But yeah, when we open for Metallica, I'm gonna be freaking out for sure. That's a problem for a future Wolfie, this one has to worry about the stuff going on right now. Really, I just don't want to mess up; I want to be proud of what I'm doing, and if I mess up I wouldn't be proud of it... I don't know if I'll ever be 100 percent confident in anything, but the best thing you can do is just do your best and hold onto that feeling when you have it."

Tune into Audacy's I'm Listening mental health broadcast on Wednesday, September 20, from 7 - 9 PM, local time across more than 220 Audacy stations, on Audacy.com, and on the free Audacy app. For more information about the initiative, please visit ImListening.org.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)