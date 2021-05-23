WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - "The Name Does Help Open Some Doors, But I Don't Think It Helps To Keep Them Open"

Wolfgang Van Halen is featured in an in-depth interview with Niclas Müller-Hansen for Rock Sverige. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Q: You coming out with your own album and you also have the name Mammoth… can the name Van Halen sometimes be a burden? You´re you and people have these enormous expectations of what that name means?

Wolfgang: "Oh, for sure! I think it´s a crazy shadow to be under, because you´re just gonna live behind all the people´s expectations instead of being able to stand on your own. I think that´s why I´m trying so hard to stand on my own as a musician. There are benefits and burdens to the whole thing. Sure, the name does help open some doors, but I don´t think it helps to keep them open. I think it´s one thing if you get opportunities because of your name, but it´s another thing to actually stay around and last. There´s no staying power. You have to be able to back it up."

Q: Your album has been in the can for so long now. In that time since it´s been done, have you been working on new stuff?

Wolfgang: "Not in the studio, but I´m certainly itching to get back into the studio and I have plenty of ideas. Some run off from the recording of the album that never got used, so it certainly won´t take this long to do the next album."

The self-titled debut album from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11 via EX1 Records / Explorer1 Music Group.

A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the chart-topping single “Distance” and the Howard Stern premiered track “You’re To Blame”. A newly released lyric video for "You're To Blame" is available below. Both tracks will be available via all global digital streaming partners as well.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

"You're To Blame" lyric video:

"Distance":

