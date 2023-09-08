Wolfgang Van Halen’s MAMMOTH WVH Performs Acoustic Cover Of FOO FIGHTERS’ Classic And More On French Radio; Video

Mammoth WVH, led by former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, performed a three song acoustic set of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” plus original songs “Like A Pastime” and “Another Celebration At The End Of The World at the studio of the French rock radio station Oüi FM.

Mammoth WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. These dates come on the heels of the band’s successful European tour that saw them opening for Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard/Motley Crüe.

The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9), Sayreville, NJ (November 17), Dallas TX (November 25) and Seattle, WA (December 3) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10t in Detroit.

Tour dates:

November

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection

13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

December

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Find the band's complete tour itinerary and further details at mammothwvh.com.