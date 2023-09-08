Wolfgang Van Halen’s MAMMOTH WVH Performs Acoustic Cover Of FOO FIGHTERS’ Classic And More On French Radio; Video
Mammoth WVH, led by former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, performed a three song acoustic set of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” plus original songs “Like A Pastime” and “Another Celebration At The End Of The World at the studio of the French rock radio station Oüi FM.
Mammoth WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. These dates come on the heels of the band’s successful European tour that saw them opening for Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard/Motley Crüe.
The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9), Sayreville, NJ (November 17), Dallas TX (November 25) and Seattle, WA (December 3) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10t in Detroit.
Tour dates:
November
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Find the band's complete tour itinerary and further details at mammothwvh.com.