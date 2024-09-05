WOLFHEART Debut "Ancient Cold" Music Video

Finnish masters of melancholic brutality, Wolfheart, have released a video for "Ancient Cold", the opening track of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Draconian Darkness, out tomorrow (Friday, September 6) via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Watch the clip below.

"'Ancient Cold' is a perfect album and show opener with its massive beginning and an intense amount of riffs and melodies which take listeners onto a rollercoaster ride filled with Nordic fire and ice. It was also worth of the most epic music video shooting location we have even been to. The breathtaking highlands of Iceland are a perfect match," band leader Tuomas Saukkonen says.

He adds, "Draconian Darkness is our seventh album and musically it is the pinnacle of all music we have released since 2013. After a full year of work on the album and now residing under the mighty wings of RPM, this is definitely a milestone in our career."

Pre-order Draconian Darkness in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally now, here.

The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen; its artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

Draconian Darkness tracklisting:

"Ancient Cold"

"Evenfall"

"Burning Sky"

"Death Leads The Way"

"Scion Of The Flame"

"Grave"

"Throne Of Bones"

"Trail By Fire"

"The Gale"

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Evenfall" video:

"Grave" video: