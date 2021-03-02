WOLFHEART Reveal Colossal New Single "Hereditary"; Band Playthrough Video Posted

Finnish melodic death metal mainstays, Wolfheart, will release their new EP, Skull Soldiers, on March 5 via Napalm Records.

With Skull Soldiers, Wolfheart continues the heroic battle forged on their 2020 full-length, Wolves Of Karelia, with two new, frostbitten Winter War-inspired singles and two special rarities.

Today, following the recent release of the EP's searing title track, “Skull Soldiers” (featuring guest vocals from Petro Solovey of Ukranian band Wolfanger), Wolfheart have revealed another unrelenting new track, entitled "Hereditary", alongside a new band playthrough video. Conjuring a frigid blackened metal landscape, the track explores soaring symphonics and low rhythm guitars backed by massive vocals, while telling the brave tale of Winter War warriors fighting some of the most epic battles in Finnish history.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about “Hereditary”: "Musically, 'Hereditary' is a clear contrast to our previous single 'Skull Soldiers', which was our most death metal oriented song ever written. It's a melodic and almost heroically forward driven song that still carries the dark theme of the war with the timeless fact: When pushed far enough, everybody becomes a killer, and that wrath is buried in each one of us."

Watch the new band playthrough video for “Hereditary”:

The Skull Soldiers EP’s unrelentingly heavy offerings bring to life a sonic aura of freezing winter temperatures and the crushing weight of the Finnish army that was never willing to surrender. In addition to its aforementioned new studio tracks, the EP is also accented by two rarities: the first - an eerie new acoustic version of the Shadow World (2015) track, “Aeon Of Cold”, featuring the airy, chilling clean vocals of bassist Lauri Silvonen, and the second - a flawless live version of the Wolves of Karelia single “Reaper”, recorded during the band’s virtual concert stream performance that aired in 2020. Skull Soldiers is a must-have for diehard and new Wolfheart fans alike, staving off cravings until the band’s next offering!

Saukkonen says about the EP’s concept: "I did a lot of research about the Winter War for the Wolves of Karelia album, but after the album was out, a few reporters gave me some additional details during the interview cycle and it turns out I managed to miss some really cool hidden gems. One of them was a small "elite group", or "Winter War special unit", who called themselves Skull Soldiers - ninja level soldiers who painted skulls and skeletons on their helmets. I really felt that I had to write some kind of a sequel for Wolves of Karelia, and since lockdown brought a lot of free time, we decided to make an EP while waiting for the world to open up again for touring.”

He adds about the EP’s rarity tracks: “The acoustic version of ‘Aeon Of Cold’ is something we have been thinking for a while now. Our bass player, Lauri, has awesome clean voice and we would like to play a full unplugged gig at some point, and based on that idea we have already been arranging some of the songs with acoustic guitars. Since there are no gigs at the moment, we wanted to try out the idea in studio. Same goes with live version of ‘Reaper’. We did a multitrack recording when we did our first streaming gig last April and since we are unable to play live to our fans, this is the second-best thing we could offer."

The Skull Soldiers EP will be available in the following formats:

- 12 inch Vinyl EP in Silver + Patch (Napalm Mailorder - strictly limited)

- 12 inch Vinyl EP in Silver + Patch + Shirt (Napalm Mailorder - strictly limited)

- Digital EP

Pre-order here.

Skull Soldiers EP tracklisting:

"Skull Soldiers"

"Hereditary"

"Aeon Of Cold" (Acoustic)

"Reaper" (Live)

"Skull Soldiers" lyric video:

Wolfheart is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar