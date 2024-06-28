WOLFHEART Share Official Guitar And Drum Playthrough Videos For New "Grave" Single

Finnish masters of melancholic brutality, Wolfheart, are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Draconian Darkness, which is due out on September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). They recently released the official music video for the first digital single, "Grave", which can be viewed below.

Now, Wolfheart has released drum and guitar playthroughs for "Grave".

Mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen comments, "'Grave' was the first song that was written for the album and became the beacon that was leading the whole production of the album. Push the dark elements even further from the light to give maximum contrast to the melodies and huge choruses. From every album we have clear favourites for live songs and 'Grave' stands on the podium unchallenged!"

The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen; its artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

Draconian Darkness tracklisting:

"Ancient Cold"

"Evenfall"

"Burning Sky"

"Death Leads The Way"

"Scion Of The Flame"

"Grave"

"Throne Of Bones"

"Trail By Fire"

"The Gale"

(Photo - Valtteri Hirvonen)