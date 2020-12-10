WOLFHEART To Perform Entire Debut Album, Winterborn, Plus Live Rarities Via Virtual Studio Performance

In April 2020, Finnish melodic death metal unit Wolfheart were one of the very first international metal bands to present a full-scale, professional-grade virtual concert livestream just weeks after the entire world went into lockdown. Now, resilient as ever, the band optimistically enters 2021 with another exciting presentation: a brand new, streaming studio performance event, set to take place on January 20 at 12 PM, PST / 3 PM, EST / 9 PM, CET.

Tickets are available now for just $9 USD via TicketSpice.com. The stream will be available to view for 72 hours after its initial stream time. More details on the stream itself are also available at the same location.

During this event, Wolfheart will perform their debut studio album, Winterborn, in its entirety, plus favorites and rarities scarcely ever performed live, in celebration of Winterborn reaching over 10 million streams via Spotify and YouTube combined. This is an absolute must-see for any diehard Wolfheart supporter! The stream will also include bonus footage such as fan-chosen multi-instrumental tutorials and exclusive band Q&As.

That's not all - January 20 will also bring more exciting news for hardcore Wolfheart fans - stay tuned on this day to learn details about upcoming new music from the band!

Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says: "After hitting the brick wall of 2020, we had some unexpected free time to look into the past while diving into writing mode and getting ready to kickstart 2021 with a new release. Our dear debut album 'Winterborn' has reached 10 million Spotify+YouTube plays and we wanted to celebrate that by making a special studio live experience and play the whole album through, adding a few selected gems into the setlist."



Wolfheart's newest full-length crusher, Wolves Of Karelia, is available via Napalm Records. Order the new album here.

Wolves Of Karelia tracklisting:

"Hail Of Steel"

"Horizon On Fire"

"Reaper"

"The Hammer"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Born From Fire"

"Arrows Of Chaos"

"Ashes"

Wolfheart is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar

