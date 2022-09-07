WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Release Live Video “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among The Rocks And Roots”

US black metal titans Wolves In The Throne Room have released a live video of “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among the Rocks and Roots” from Fire in the Mountains Festival in Jackson, Wyoming.

The majestic Teton mountain range looms in the background and fires burn as the band rips through this classic track from their breakthrough 2007 album Two Hunters.

Wolves In The Throne Room will be blazing across Europe in November and October of 2022 with US Death Metal pioneers Incantation and Stygian Bough (a collaboration between Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin).

Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.

Tour dates:

October

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora

15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

November

1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex

2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses

5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

6 - London, UK - Heaven