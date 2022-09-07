WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Release Live Video “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among The Rocks And Roots”
September 7, 2022, 42 minutes ago
US black metal titans Wolves In The Throne Room have released a live video of “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among the Rocks and Roots” from Fire in the Mountains Festival in Jackson, Wyoming.
The majestic Teton mountain range looms in the background and fires burn as the band rips through this classic track from their breakthrough 2007 album Two Hunters.
Wolves In The Throne Room will be blazing across Europe in November and October of 2022 with US Death Metal pioneers Incantation and Stygian Bough (a collaboration between Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin).
Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.
Tour dates:
October
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora
15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
November
1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex
2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses
5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - London, UK - Heaven