Woodstock 50 Wins Damages, Settles Lawsuit Over Failed 2019 Festival

The Japanese-owned advertising firm Dentsu that pledged $49 million to stage the Woodstock 50 anniversary festival in 2019 before calling it off breached its deal with event organizers, according to an arbitration panel ruling. Billboard correspondent Dave Brooks has learned Dentsu agreed to pay an undisclosed settlement sum covering damages but not unrealized profits that will wrap the nearly two year old legal drama.

The settlement resolves all outstanding claims against Dentsu and its investment arm Amplifi. In April 2019, Woodstock 50 organizers including co-founder Michael Lang accused Dentsu and Amplifi of sabotaging the anniversary event and spreading misinformation to prevent them from holding it at a different site.

Woodstock 50 initiated an arbitration claim against Amplifi in May 2020 and filed a civil lawsuit against Dentsu in New York Supreme court a month later. In October, an arbitration panel found that Amplifi had breached its contract with Woodstock 50 and awarded the festival damages. Those damages were “significantly less than what [Woodstock 50] purported to spend on attorneys’ fees,” the document reads. Six weeks later, Dentsu agreed to settle a concurrent lawsuit filed by Woodstock 50 in New York Supreme Court accusing Dentsu of tortious interference, defamation, business disparagement and conspiracy.

