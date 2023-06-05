WOORMS Issue “Amputation Station” Video Ahead Of US Tour

“Amputation Station” is the newest video and single from Baton Rouge / New Orleans, Louisiana-based noise rock trio Woorms. The standalone track drops as the band gets in the van to assault half of the US on tour this week.

Woorms’ material surges with dirge, grit, and groove, backed with bellowing amplification. Since their 2017 formation, the band has developed a diehard fanbase through three LPs, an array of singles, demos, and EPs, splits with A Hanging, Radiant Knife, and The Grasshopper Lies Heavy, released through the likes of Sludgelord Records, Forbidden Place Records, and their own Hospital Records. Most recently, the band’s third LP, Fatalismo, was recorded with Steve Austin from Today Is The Day and released on Austin’s SuperNova Records last summer.

After the release of Fatalismo, guitarist/vocalist Joey Carbo and drummer Aaron M. Polk welcomed new bassist Miguel Rincon, and the trio immediately began creating new music, expanding the band’s sound with new stylistic experimentation. “Amputation Station” the first new song from the revamped lineup, was recorded by Carbo at his own The Hospital Studio in Baton Rouge, and now sees release through a video, filmed and edited by Istanbul-based director Ensar Oytun Morgul.

Carbo delves into the new song and video: “I have intended to write about self-surgery for maybe 20 years now. Back then I had read some accounts of people successfully removing glands in marathon self-surgery sessions, lying on plastic sheeting on a motel room floor. They would become obsessed with the removal of a certain organ; a pathology would develop there. I do a lot of research for songs and to find samples that no one will have heard before. These research sessions are not always the best part of my job, to put it nicely, but research for this song was f*cking hardcore.”

“I learned that there are a few subtypes within this community. So, let me be very clear on this video. The acts we portray mimic those of individuals who, for sexual and/or aesthetic purposes, willingly remove their own body parts. We absolutely don’t judge any of this behavior. We say go for it; safety first, and let God be your gardener… we don’t give a f*ck. But what we are not making light of (or even portraying here) is the fetishization of those who have lost limbs in accidents, etc. Again, all good with us when consent is established. I say that because one thing I learned is that when someone suffers an amputation one of the first things doctors will prepare them for is the fact that they will be approached by or receive the attentions of certain people who will be attracted to the amputation itself, so they can decide how they will deal with that and consider how that might make them feel.”

“We had no desire to tackle that nuanced subject. But two guys willing to take their own limbs off so they can enjoy some good old fashioned stump f*cking? Well, that’s fair game. The extreme certainly interests me as much as anyone else. I am intrigued by those who would go so far as to self-mutilate, become a serial killer, or join a religion.”

Find “Amputation Station” at Bandcamp.

Woorms sets out across The United States on tour this week with 16 confirmed shows:

June

8 - Marsh Room – Metairie, LA

9 - The Mix – San Antonio, TX

10 - The 13th Floor – Austin, TX

11 - 3 Links – Dallas, TX

12 - Growlers – Memphis, TN

13 - Kiss Bar – Springfield, MO

14 - Minibar – Kansas City, MO

15 - Buzzbomb – Springfield, IL

16 - Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

17 - The Lager House – Detroit, MI

18 - Buzzbin – Akron, OH

20 - Southgate House – Newport, KY

21 - Cherry St Tavern – Chattanooga, TN

22 - Starbar – Atlanta, GA

23 - Alabama Music Box – Mobile, AL

24 - Fractal Brewing – Huntsville, AL

(Photo by Ensar Oytun Morgul)