WORLD GONE COLD Feat. P.O.D., DEMON HUNTER, DISCIPLE Members Pay Homage To Salem Witch Trials With “Burn” Single

World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, have released their brutal single “Burn,” an homage to the times of the Salem witch trials when accusations of witchcraft led to the burning of “witches.” This track is dark, haunting, and devious, with a hint of a pop melody that makes the song irresistible. It is the final single from their upcoming self-titled EP, which is set to release on March 17, 2023 via Rockfest Records.

“The song ‘Burn’ is a straight-up witch hunt. It’s dark and fiery leaving you with almost a sense of panic. The bridge of this song gives me visions of a nuclear reactor exploding. This track has tons of raw energy that keeps your heading banging.” - Ryland Raus, Vocalist of World Gone Cold

World Gone Cold EP tracklisting:

"Left To Save"

"Opposites Attract"

"Burn"

"Attention"

"Again"

"Apology"

"Reality"

"Burn" lyric video:

"Apology" lyric video:

"Opposites Attract" video:

World Gone Cold, comprised of members from legacy bands: Traa Daniels (P.O.D), Tim “Yogi” Watts (Demon Hunter), Andrew Stanton (Disciple), Mark Anthony (The Letter Black), and Ryland Raus (Attack Attack! & Inhale/Exhale), deliver massive hard rock anthems with a huge wall of guitars, fluid bass rumble, monstrous drums, and soaring vocals, exploding into a mixture of heavy groove and melodic hooks.

A combination of organic metal and radio-ready songwriting encompasses the foundation of a band that began as one man’s solo outlet and quickly transformed into an unprecedented supergroup. This new band arrives armed with songs akin to the timeless catchiness of Rob Zombie or Nine Inch Nails, with the postmodern urgency of Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, and I Prevail.