WORLD GONE COLD Feat. P.O.D., DEMON HUNTER, DISCIPLE Members Release “Opposites Attract” Single

Today World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, have unveiled their first hard-hitting single “Opposites Attract.” The melodic, high-intensity track enmeshes influences from all five members’ musical backgrounds to deliver the epic energy of a true supergroup. The band proudly showcases the debut track as our first taste of their upcoming self-titled EP, which is set to release on March 17, 2023 via Rockfest Records.

“‘Opposites Attract’ was an easy choice for our first single. It’s all of our favorites on the EP and it's the strongest representation of World Gone Cold’s sound. We’ve been waiting so long to release these songs and we can’t wait for everyone to finally hear this music.” - Ryland Raus

World Gone Cold, comprised of members from legacy bands: Traa Daniels (P.O.D), Tim “Yogi” Watts (Demon Hunter), Andrew Stanton (Disciple), Mark Anthony (The Letter Black), and Ryland Raus (Attack Attack! & Inhale/Exhale), deliver massive hard rock anthems with a huge wall of guitars, fluid bass rumble, monstrous drums, and soaring vocals, exploding into a mixture of heavy groove and melodic hooks.

A combination of organic metal and radio-ready songwriting encompasses the foundation of a band that began as one man’s solo outlet and quickly transformed into an unprecedented supergroup. This new band arrives armed with songs akin to the timeless catchiness of Rob Zombie or Nine Inch Nails, with the postmodern urgency of Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, and I Prevail.