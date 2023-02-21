WORLDWIDE PANIC Release Cover Of TEARS FOR FEARS’ “Everyone Wants To Rule The World”

Unrelenting LA-based hard rock/metal act, Worldwide Panic have released their self-titled LP.

In respect to the release of this record, the band had this to say: “The road to bring you this record has been challenging, long and rewarding. We believe this body of work accurately reflects the meaningful industrial hard rock that Worldwide Panic is all about, hence the album being self-titled. We hope you enjoy listening to this as much as we enjoyed recording it. Crank it up!”

This record features nine original songs and a re-imagined rendition of the Tears For Fears smash hit "Everyone Wants to Rule the World". Regarding the experience of filming the video they add: "This video was filmed in multiple locations in the Phoenix area. It took us all a great deal of prep to make this happen. Also, this was my first time producing a video. I think we all let our hair down and had fun and we hope you all get that vibe when you see the video."

Order the album on Bandcamp.

Worldwide Panic is a hard rock/heavy metal band based in Los Angeles. The group was formed in 2016 with the aim of writing heavy music with catchy hooks and personal, meaningful lyrics. Giving a relatable take on everyday life, the songwriting approach focuses on a mix of clean and aggressive vocals and a guitar-driven sound.

At their shows, Worldwide Panic brings a unique theatrical experience packed with energy and excitement that can resonate with concertgoers and audiences all across the hard rock and heavy metal spectrum. The band has toured with the likes of Flaw, Smile Empty Soul, Hellzapoppin, Mushroomhead, and The Convalescence.

Worldwide Panic's eponymously titled new album was mastered by the esteemed Zeus (Chimaira, Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). The record's first single, "I Tried", charted at #26 on the Billboard 'Mainstream Rock Indicator' Chart, with the following single, "Falling Apart" peaking at #20 on the same chart. Now, fans can rock out to the LP 'Worldwide Panic' out now on all platforms. Look out for the band as they plan on plenty of live shows and touring to follow.