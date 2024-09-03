WORMWITCH Announces U.K. Tour In Support Of WINTERFYLLETH

Blackened speed metal entity Wormwitch are pleased to announce that they will be touring the UK this November in support of Winterfylleth along with Bizarrekult. Wormwitch will be supporting their eponymous fourth studio album, which was released on July 26, 2024 via Profound Lore Records. The full itinerary can be found below while tickets will be made available on Thursday, September 5, at 10:00 AM UK time.

Winterfylleth comments, "Today we are excited to announce that we will be embarking on a full UK tour in November 2024, to support our new album, ‘The Imperious Horizon.'

"The tour will comprise a week of shows across many corners of the UK (some of which we have never visited before), and represents our first extensive UK tour in 3+ years.

"Coming along for the ride will be the formidable Wormwitch from Canada, who recently released their self-titled fourth album on Profound Lore Records. In addition to them, we have the excellent progressive BM band Bizarrekult from Norway joining the tour as well. They are excited to bring last year’s ‘Den tapte krigen’ album to British shores for the first time and add another unique flavour to the line up.

"We look forward to seeing you all in November. Until then!”

Wormwitch sets out to combine a melodic blackened death assault with the ferocity and attitude of crust punk and classic rock and roll, jettisoning the burdens of ceremony and pomp that dominate the genre today.

Dates:

Novembe

4 – Newcastle, UK – The Lubber Fiend

5 – Glasgow, UK – Audio

6 – Nottingham, UK – Ghost

7 – Exeter, UK – Cavern

8 – London, UK – The Dome

9 – Ipswich, UK – Deadsoul Festival

10 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

(Photo - Lucien Cyr)