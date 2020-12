Swedish melodic black metallers, Wormwood, have entered the studio to record their third album, set for release in 2021 via Black Lodge Records.

A message states: "The drums have been finalized for our third full-length album. As usual we will have something new and different but still having that Wormwood vibe. Expect a big and melancholic sound while joining us on our darkest journey so far."

Updates to follow.