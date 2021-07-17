WORMWOOD Releases New Music Video “The Gentle Touch Of Humanity”

Wormwood's second single and music video for "The Gentle Touch of Humanity", the last grand epos from the upcoming album. Arkivet, has arrived.

Nine (Lead Vocals) comments: "Keeping with the bleak theme of the album, this video is no different. We're all taking part in the destruction machine called Humanity. An unstoppable force uprooting the essence of the earth and planting seeds of disease.

“The world watches in apathy as the heart is being ripped out from its core and a continental-wide scar stretches throughout everything we know. The Gentle Touch of Humanity is what our tired and dead eyes watch from the temporary sanctuary we call our home. Nothing can be done, the wound is too deep, let's hope nature goes out with a fight."

The video might not be for everyone, but it will make you feel something. Viewer discretion is advised.

"The Gentle Touch Of Humanity" is the closing track on Wormwood's upcoming album, Arkivet, which will be released August 27 on CD, vinyl, and digital/streaming format.

Arkivet tracklisting:

"The Archive"

"Overgrowth"

"End Of Message"

"My Northern Heart"

"Ensamheten"

"The Slow Drown"

"The Gentle Touch Of Humanity"

