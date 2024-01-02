Would OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Launch A New OzzFest Tour - "Yeah, Sure... Of Course"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Episode description: Dive into the digital revolution with the Osbournes in this eye-opening episode centered on Ozzy's enthralling YouTube obsession. As Ozzy unravels his deep-rooted addiction to YouTube rat catchers and tractor noises, uncover the outrageous content that captivates him. Delve into discussions on the decline of network TV, the rise of digital creators like Mr. Beast (wait who?), the truth behind the Grammys and other award shows, why are game shows so dated, Coachella vs. Stagecoach and the ever-evolving realm of reality TV. The tides are changing in entertainment consumption. Join the Osbournes as they navigate this new frontier into to the boundless world of digital creation.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.