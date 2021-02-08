WYTHERSAKE Debut "Iniquity" Lyric Video; Debut Album To Arrive In March

US blackened death metal newcomers, Wythersake, have released a lyric video for the song "Iniquity", taken from their debut album Antiquity, set to be released on March 26 via Scarlet Records. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Says the band: "'Iniquity' touches on the belief that you are wicked and a lost sinner from the moment you are born. The process of teaching this forces people to accept this uncritically – questioning the belief itself is considered a transgression, which creates a type of echo chamber. Ultimately, breaking away from the bonds of that type of indoctrination is a very liberating and rewarding experience."

Combining the sophisticated and progressive/melodic side of the 90's Scandinavian death black masters with sheer American fierceness and frenzy, Wythersake is the band that the extreme metal scene has been craving for a long time.

Lyrically, the concept of Antiquity revolves around apostasy and Gnosticism: in the early Middle Ages, personal spiritual growth and knowledge and the eradication of ignorance became considered heretical and were replaced by salvation through unquestioning faith and piety and a focus on eradication of sin (by any means necessary). Wythersake is the much-needed antidote: an exhilarating symphony of destruction that will elevate your soul.

The evocative artwork by Alvaro Valverde/AV Ilustración beautifully depicts the themes of the album, which will be released in a 4-panel digipack.

Tracklisting:

"Prediluvian"

"Antiquity"

"The Advent"

"From A Serpent Spoken"

"Iniquity"

"Through Ritual We Manifest"

"Lamentations"

"Feast Upon The Seraph Within"

"Unto Light"

"My Profane Goddess"

"Iniquity" lyric video: