X JAPAN - Archived Pro-Shot Concerts Available Via Japan's WOWOW Network Until February 2021

Japan's WOWOW network began reviving live performances from the band X Japan as of September 2020 and will continue to make them available until February 2021. There are currently 10 archived performances shot by the network currently available. They are as follows:

- World Tour Live In Yokohama 2010

- World Tour 2014 at Yokohama Arena

- The Last Live - 1997.12.31

- Attack Resumed 2008 I.V. - Towards Ruin / Night Of Destruction

- Attack Resumed 2008 I.V. - Towards Ruin / Reckless Night

- Live In Hong Kong 2009

- Live At Wembley Arena 2017

- World Tour 2017 - Acoustic Special Miracle Night

- Live 2018 - Premium Gigs / Yoshiki Revival Night

Go to the WOWOW network page here for broadcast / streaming details.

On October 29th, X Japan drummer / leader Yoshiki uploaded pro-shot video of the band performing their classic single "Week End" live without an audience. This was part of a live broadcast. Check it out below, watch for more footage in the near future.