XANDRIA Announce November 2024 Co-Headlining European Tour With SIRENIA

German symphonic metal band Xandria have checked in with the following update:

"Dear people, in November we will visit eight European countries on a co-headliner tour with gothic metal legends, Sirenia. We will also release new music before, so don´t miss the first live performances of the upcoming new songs!"

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

Xandria lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

