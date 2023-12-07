XEPHYR Announces New Album No Signal, Streams First Single / Video "Remember"

Toronto hard rockers Xephyr have announced details for their fourth studio album, No Signal. Bursting with guitar-driven tracks, the album lyrically delves into the undertaking of new journeys, continuing in the face of adversity and overcoming personal struggles. No Signal is a massive step forward for the band following their 2019 offering Iron Wine, in terms of production, performance and songwriting. No Signal will be unleashed on January 12, 2024.

To celebrate this announcement, Xephyr has also shared the first single and video from the album, "Remember".

The band comments: "No Signal is a representation of every struggle and triumph we've experienced and endured over the last few years from both the world and within as both a band and individuals. We really pushed the boundaries of our songwriting, and we have a monolithic album on our hands that we could not be more proud of, which we believe features Xephyr at our hungriest, most mature and most visceral point ever. Every success and every failure has led us to this very moment right here. No Signal is this moment in time."

Featuring 14 brand new hard-hitting tracks, No Signal offers everything from Xephyr's most simplistic and melodic material, to their heaviest and most technical offerings. All with a more polished and punishing production, the track list explores numerous styles from melodic hard rock to thrash metal and everything in between. The first half of the album begins in a nightmare-ish, dystopian scenario filled with uncertainty. However, the latter half takes a more optimistic turn and is about coming to terms with the fact that while the world may be messed up, everything is going to be okay.

Tracklisting:

"Shot In The Head"

"Remember"

"Wanted You To Know"

"I'm Here For Blood"

"Figured You Out"

"Wrench"

"The Disparation"

"Realignment"

"Morning Sun-Callahan"

"Goodbye To Love"

"Pulse"

"Worlds Go Dark"

"Insane"

"Back For Good"

In addition, Xephyr is pleased to announce their album release show will be held at The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario on January 19, 2024.