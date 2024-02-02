Y&T - New Shows Added To US Tour Schedule, August 2024 Mystic Weekend Tickets Now Available

Veteran rockers, Y&T, have checked in with the following update:

"Thanks to everyone who helped make the first four shows of Y&T's 50th anniversary year a fun bunch of sold out shows. If you missed any of those first shows of the year, plan your Y&T calendar now as there are plenty to choose from, including these newly added shows.

For Y&T's 50-year anniversary, we're switching up the Mystic Weekend this year with two summer shows! Get your tickets now, as Mystic Weekend always sells out."

March

1 - Miami, Florida - Magic City Casino (free to Monsters Of Rock cruisers)

April

19 - Reno, Nevada - Cargo Concert Hall

20 - Rocklin, California - Quarry Park Amphitheater

August

10 - Monterey, California - Golden State Theatre

23 - Petaluma, California - Mystic Theatre

24 - Petaluma, California - Mystic Theatre

Go to this location for Y&T's complete tour schedule.