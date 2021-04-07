Y&T – Two California Dates Moved To April 2022

Legendary rockers Y&T have announced show changes and postponements due to the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19.

Show changes:

Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go – New date Friday, April 1, 2022

San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House – New date Saturday April 2, 2022

M3 Festival – Columbia, MA – The band hopes to see fans in 2022

For the most recent concert info, visit this location.

Y&T fans asked how to help the band during the pandemic and where they could donate, so they responded. Thank you to those who sent funds. For those wanting to offer support, please order merchandise from the official Y&T store.