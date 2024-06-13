YES Legend JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS Premier "Shine On" Music Video; True Album Available For Pre-Order

In the midst of leg one of their 2024 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks today premiere the video for the song “Shine On”, the first single from their forthcoming album, True, which will be released on August 23. The video was filmed in New Jersey before the start of the tour and directed by Tom Flynn. The song has been performed nightly on the tour and has received universal positive response. Watch below.

Additionally, the full album is available today for pre-order on all DSPs and streaming services. The nine-song album was produced by Jon and Richie Castellano with the centerpiece being the 16-and-a-half-minute track “Once Upon A Dream” which will stand amongst other classic Jon penned epics such as “Close To The Edge”, “Ritual”, “Gates Of Delirium”, and “Awaken”.

The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"True Messenger"

"Shine On"

"Counties And Countries"

"Build Me An Ocean"

"Still A Friend"

"Make It Right"

"Realization Part Two"

"Once Upon A Dream"

"Thank God"

"Shine On" video:

Jon and The Band Geeks remain on the road through September 27twith recently added shows in Beverly Mass, Montclair NJ, and Staten Island NY. All tour dates are below.

Tour dates:

June

13 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus

15 - St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

18 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

20 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

22 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

27 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July

21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

27 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

30 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

August

2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

10 - Denver, CO - Paramount

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

September

11 - Beverly MA- Cabot Theatre

13 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

15 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

19 - Portchester NY- Capitol Theatre

21 - Montclair NJ- Wellmont Theatre

27 - Staten Island NY- St George Theatre

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer

(Photo - Steve Schenck)