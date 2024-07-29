YES Legend JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS Premier "True Messenger" Music Video

Following the overwhelming positive reaction to the video for "Shine On", Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks today premiere the second video from their forthcoming album True, for the song "True Messenger".

"True Messenger", along with "Shine On" and album track "Thank God" have been part of the live set since the first date of the current summer tour. Additionally, one of the album’s epic tracks, "Counties And Countries", is played nightly during the intermission of the show over the venue’s PA system.

The video for "True Messenger" was directed by Tom Flynn and shot in the same New Jersey location as "Shine On". Watch below:

True, scheduled for release on August 23, is available for pre-order here. The nine-song album was produced by Jon and Richie Castellano with the centerpiece being the 16-and-a-half-minute track “Once Upon A Dream” which will stand amongst other classic Jon penned epics such as “Close To The Edge”, “Ritual”, “Gates Of Delirium”, and “Awaken”.

Tracklisting:

"True Messenger"

"Shine On"

"Counties And Countries"

"Build Me An Ocean"

"Still A Friend"

"Make It Right"

"Realization Part Two"

"Once Upon A Dream"

"Thank God"

"Shine On" video:

Jon and The Band Geeks remain on the road through September 27twith recently added shows in Beverly Mass, Montclair NJ, and Staten Island NY. All tour dates are below.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

10 - Denver, CO - Paramount

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

September

11 - Beverly MA- Cabot Theatre

13 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

15 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

19 - Portchester NY- Capitol Theatre

21 - Montclair NJ- Wellmont Theatre

27 - Staten Island NY- St George Theatre

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer