YES Legend's JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS Announce Leg One Of Their 2025 North American Tour

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks announce today the first leg of their 2025 North American tour. The 18-show tour begins at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1, and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18.

The evening will consist of YES epics and classics as well as songs from the band’s debut album, True, which was released in August 2024 to worldwide critical acclaim.

The tour will be in support of the band’s live CD/DVD, Vinyl, and Blu-Ray, Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Live - Perpetual Change set for release on March 14. Dates for leg one are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theater

3 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim

5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

8 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

19 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Pac

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

25 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

27 - St.Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

30 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theater

May

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

4 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theater

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House

10 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

12 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

16 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

18 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center

For Live - Perpetual Change, out March 14, the band recorded and filmed the entire show at the Aracada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois on their August 2023 summer tour. The concert will be available as a two CD/DVD package as well as a triple vinyl package. Both are available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Yours Is No Disgrace"

"Perpetual Change"

"Close To The Edge"

"Heart Of The Sunrise"

"Starship Trooper"

"Awaken"

"And You And I"

"Your Move" / "I’ve Seen All Good People"

"Gates Of Delirium"

"Roundabout"

"And You And I" video: