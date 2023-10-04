YES - The Yes Album Super Deluxe Edition To Arrive In November; Early Take Of "I’ve Seen All Good People" Streaming

Rhino takes a deep dive into YES’ third studio album with an upcoming boxed set that presents a newly remastered version of The Yes Album expanded with rarities, two previously unreleased concerts, and fresh mixes by Steven Wilson, including an immersive Dolby Atmos Mix.

The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition) contains 4CDs, a Blu-ray disc, and an LP arriving on November 24. Pre-order here. The music will also be available from digital and streaming platforms on the same day. As a preview, an early take of “I’ve Seen All Good People” is out digitally today. Listen here, and below.

The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition) includes Steven Wilson’s newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and LP. Two previously unreleased concerts from 1971 will debut in the set as well. The first was recorded just a few weeks before The Yes Album was released, while the second was recorded six months later during the band’s US tour. These remarkable performances include live versions of songs from the album, such as “Yours Is No Disgrace” and “Perpetual Change,” as well as “Astral Traveller” and “Everydays” from the previous album, Time And A Word (1970).

"The Yes Album represents to me the invention of 70's YES. This was aided by leaving outside material off the record and heavily investing in the influences we brought together, particularly the arrangement skills and utilizing the available best technology. Our adventurism shows in the originality of the music and lyrics, as none of us had done anything quite like this before." - Steve Howe

Wilson features the 2014 remixed The Yes Album and instrumental versions of all six album tracks in the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition. In addition, the Blu-ray disc offers four new mixes of The Yes Album, including two versions in 5.1 Surround Sound, the 2023 Remaster, and the Dolby Atmos Mix.

Wilson shares his insights into the new mixes in the set’s liner notes: “For the Atmos Mix, I used my 5.1 as a starting point but found myself taking quite a different approach on some parts of the music, partly by virtue of now having the extra speakers to place the sounds in, but also because I’ve learned a few things in the nearly ten years since I first remixed the album…I hope you enjoy The Yes Album in its new, fully spatialized form. To me, it still sounds as fresh as the day it was recorded.”

“The Yes Album welcomed new guitarist, Steve Howe, into the band and Yes ascended to new heights.” - Tony Kaye

Initially released in the UK on February 19, 1971, it was the group’s - Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford, and Steve Howe - first album to feature all-original material and introduced signature epics like “Starship Trooper” and “I’ve Seen All Good People.” The album peaked at No.4 in the UK and was the group’s first to crack the Top 40 in the US, where it would eventually be certified platinum.

Today, YES is the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in history, with a discography spanning over five decades. The Grammy Award-winning band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

“It’s wonderful to know that 50 years later our music is still appreciated. It was a “make or break” time for the band on many levels. The harmony within the band was really special at that time, and it came through in the music.” - Jon Anderson

The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album 2023 Remaster

“Yours Is No Disgrace”

“Clap”

“Starship Trooper”

- “Life Seeker”

- “Disillusion”

- “Würm”

“I’ve Seen All Good People”

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“A Venture”

“Perpetual Change”

Disc Two: Steven Wilson 2014 Remix and Instrumentals

“Yours Is No Disgrace”

“Starship Trooper”

- “Life Seeker”

- “Disillusion”

- “Würm”

“I’ve Seen All Good People”

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“A Venture”

“Perpetual Change”

“Yours Is No Disgrace” – Instrumental

“Starship Trooper” – Instrumental

- “Life Seeker”

- “Disillusion”

- “Würm”

“I’ve Seen All Good People” – Instrumental

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“A Venture” – Instrumental

“Perpetual Change” – Instrumental

Disc Three: Rarities

“Your Move” – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

“Starship Trooper: Life Seeker” – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

“Clap” – Studio Version (2023 Remaster)

“A Venture” – Extended Mix (2023 Remaster)

“Yours Is No Disgrace” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

“Clap” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

“Starship Trooper” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

- “Life Seeker”

- “Disillusion”

- “Würm”

“I’ve Seen All Good People” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“A Venture” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

“Perpetual Change” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

“Starship Trooper: Life Seeker” – Alternate Take (Instrumental) *

“I’ve Seen All Good People” – Early Take

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“Yours Is No Disgrace” – Alternate Mix

Disc Four: Live

Live at Konserthuset, Gothenburg, Sweden - January 21, 1971)

“I’ve Seen All Good People” *

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“Astral Traveller” *

“Everydays” *

Live at the Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT (July 24, 1971)

“Yours In No Disgrace” *

“I’ve Seen All Good People” *

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“Clap / Classical Gas” *

“Perpetual Change” *

Blu-Ray

- 2023 Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix

- 2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

- 2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix LPCM

- 2023 Stereo Remaster

LP: Original Album (2023 Remaster)

Side One

“Yours Is No Disgrace”

“Clap”

“Starship Trooper”

- “Life Seeker”

- “Disillusion”

- “Würm”

Side Two

“I’ve Seen All Good People”

- “Your Move”

- “All Good People”

“A Venture”

“Perpetual Change”

* previously unreleased

"I've Seen All Good People: Your Move / All Good People" (Early Take) (2023 Remaster):