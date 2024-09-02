YNGWIE MALMSTEEN – “Competition Is For Sports And Athletes, Not For Guitar Playing”

Yngwie Malmsteen has posted a message on his social media accounts stating guitar playing “is not a competition” and to be “enjoyed at any level.”

The message from the legendary Swedish musician reads:

"Music and playing the guitar is not a competition even though since the beginning of my career, that is what they wanted to portray. That's why they have all these best guitarist that guitars blah blah blah. Music and guitar playing comes from within and it's to be enjoyed at any level, no matter where you are in your life. Even if you are making a career out of it if you play with the thought that I'm going to compete with another guitar player or another musician, you will be miserable. Competition is for sports and athletes, not for guitar playing, period. It's not a competition. The instrument of the guitar is to be played and enjoyed at any level. Now go pick up that guitar.”

Malmsteen recently announced a string of US tour dates in September / October / November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.

Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this." 🎸💥

Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA

27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater

28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall

29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

October

2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center

5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place

7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse

10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock

11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall

13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove

26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November

1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place

9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater

14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater

16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

18 - New York, NY - Grammercy