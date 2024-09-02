YNGWIE MALMSTEEN – “Competition Is For Sports And Athletes, Not For Guitar Playing”
September 2, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Yngwie Malmsteen has posted a message on his social media accounts stating guitar playing “is not a competition” and to be “enjoyed at any level.”
The message from the legendary Swedish musician reads:
"Music and playing the guitar is not a competition even though since the beginning of my career, that is what they wanted to portray. That's why they have all these best guitarist that guitars blah blah blah. Music and guitar playing comes from within and it's to be enjoyed at any level, no matter where you are in your life. Even if you are making a career out of it if you play with the thought that I'm going to compete with another guitar player or another musician, you will be miserable. Competition is for sports and athletes, not for guitar playing, period. It's not a competition. The instrument of the guitar is to be played and enjoyed at any level. Now go pick up that guitar.”
Malmsteen recently announced a string of US tour dates in September / October / November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.
Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this." 🎸💥
Tickets are available here.
Dates:
September
26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA
27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater
28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall
29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
October
2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center
5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place
7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse
10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock
11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater
12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall
13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater
19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater
20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater
25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove
26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
November
1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
5 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place
9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater
14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater
16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
18 - New York, NY - Grammercy